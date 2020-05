Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 16:33 Hits: 6

The Louvre museum in Paris on Friday said it was planning to re-open its doors on July 6 following new steps announced by French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to ease the country's Covid-19 lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200529-louvre-preparing-to-re-open-june-6-as-france-eases-covid-19-lockdown