As French health workers continue to demonstrate demanding better pay and conditions after gruelling work on the coronavirus frontline, the government has announced that significant healthcare reforms are on the way to tackle problems exposed by the crisis. But the prospect of employees having to work more than the mandated 35 hours is contentious.

https://www.france24.com/en/20200529-french-health-workers-angry-as-reforms-threaten-famous-35-hour-working-week