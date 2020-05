Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 19:51 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus, saying the WHO had essentially become a puppet organization of China.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/30/trump-says-terminating-us-relationship-with-world-health-organization-over-virus