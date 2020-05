Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

Twitter's moves to label or hide comments from President Donald Trump have escalated a feud between the social network and the White House, but there could be more to come.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/twitter-has-more-tools-to-use-against-trump--if-it-chooses-12785188