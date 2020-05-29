The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Carrying Out Trump's When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts Order Would Violate 4th Amendment, Warn Legal Experts

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"Donald Trump is calling for violence against black Americans. His advocacy of illegal, state-sponsored killing is horrific. Politicians who refuse to condemn it share responsibility for the consequences."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/29/carrying-out-trumps-when-looting-starts-shooting-starts-order-would-violate-4th?cd-origin=rss

