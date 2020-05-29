Minnesota police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:45 Hits: 4

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody by investigators Friday in connection with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. The announcement comes from John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, who told the press that Chauvin was taken into custody but did not elaborate on any charges.

Floyd was arrested On Monday, May 25, in connection with a 9-1-1 call made about a man using possibly fraudulent cash to buy cigarettes from a store. The resulting arrest included four police officers responding, with Chauvin kneeling on and resting the weight of his body on the back of Floyd’s neck, while Floyd pleaded for his life. The entire event was videotaped by bystanders, who also pleaded for Floyd’s life.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired a day after a video showing Floyd’s arrest, brutal treatment, and death at the hands of Minneapolis police went viral across the country. Harrington did not mention whether or not those three other officers would also be taken into custody or charged. Floyd’s death, on the heels of other publicized cases of unarmed Black people being mistreated and killed by law enforcement, sparked massive protests throughout the country, as well as major clashes in Minnesota, leading to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling for the state’s National Guard to come in to control justifiably angry citizens.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1948542