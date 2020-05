Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 10:45 Hits: 4

A second shipment of U.S.-built ventilators will head to Moscow to help Russia in its fight against the coronavirus, a goodwill gesture by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that has been trailed by questions and criticism.

