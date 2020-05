Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 09:36 Hits: 3

The German foreign minister's comments come ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts on the bloc's China strategy. Recent developments in Hong Kong present a "test of the EU’s political ambitions."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/maas-calls-for-open-dialogue-with-china/a-53613000?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf