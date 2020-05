Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 11:06 Hits: 4

Elsewhere, Brazil has over 26,000 new cases within a single day, while India now has more cases and deaths than China. In Europe, several countries have announced plans to end lockdowns. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-russia-reports-record-daily-death-toll/a-53608921?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf