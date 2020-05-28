Africa and the coronavirus challenge: The impact of Covid-19 on the continent

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 11:34 Hits: 1

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread in Africa, our correspondents have filed a series of reports and interviews from across the continent. From Cameroon to South Africa, from Kenya to Tunisia and Madagascar, they investigate how the pandemic is evolving. Is Africa more resistant to the virus? How are lockdowns ending? And is social distancing possible?

