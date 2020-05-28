The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Africa and the coronavirus challenge: The impact of Covid-19 on the continent

Category: World Hits: 1

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread in Africa, our correspondents have filed a series of reports and interviews from across the continent. From Cameroon to South Africa, from Kenya to Tunisia and Madagascar, they investigate how the pandemic is evolving. Is Africa more resistant to the virus? How are lockdowns ending? And is social distancing possible?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200528-africa-and-the-coronavirus-challenge-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-the-continent

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version