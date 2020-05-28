The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Highlights from star-studded Africa WAN Show for Covid-19

Category: World Hits: 1

Senegalese superstar Youssou N'Dour and Grammy-winner Angélique Kidjo were among a star-studded line-up of African talent brought together for a virtual concert to raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 artists and celebrities from across the continent and the diaspora took part in the WAN Show broadcast online by the Worldwide Afro Network. It was carried by 200 African channels to mark Africa Day - and organised by FRANCE 24's very own music critic Amobé Mévégué. We look at the highlights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20200528-encore-highlights-from-star-studded-africa-wan-show-for-covid-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version