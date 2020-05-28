The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Latin American countries face uphill battle against Covid-19 pandemic

While the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be coming under control in Asia and Europe, it continues to wreak havoc in Latin America. The World Health Organization has described this as a “new epicentre”. FRANCE 24 provides an overview of the situation in these countries, which are trying to achieve a balance between protective health measures and the need to start reviving the economy.

