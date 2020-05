Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 10:39 Hits: 4

U.S. hospitals said they have pulled way back on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment, after several studies suggested it is not effective and may pose significant risks.

