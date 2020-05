Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:49 Hits: 1

The territory's pro-Beijing government says new laws on security and the national anthem will not infringe on Hong Kong's freedoms. Japan and other democracies criticized the move. The Trump administration said it no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous.

