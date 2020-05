Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 17:09 Hits: 1

After Twitter applied fact-checking to two of President Donald Trump's tweets, the president, citing political bias, intends to sign an executive order Thursday that aims to curb liability protections for social media companies. But Congress needs to weigh in.

