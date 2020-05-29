This Week in Statehouse Action: Milestones and Headstones edition

I mean, that’s kind of what you are, since you’ve been doing your part to not contribute to the mind-bending total of more than 100,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19.
GOP lawmakers, on the other hand, don’t seem particularly dedicated to protecting innocent people from potential coronavirus infections.
Take, for instance, Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature.
On May 18, GOP Rep. Andrew Lewis obtained a coronavirus test after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
On May 20, he learned of his positive test results.
On May 21, Lewis shared this information with his Republican colleagues, and some of those Republicans who’d been working in close proximity with him over the preceding two weeks (the Pennsylvania legislature is still very much in session) went into self-quarantine.
But did anyone bother telling the Democrats who’d been exposed to Lewis in committee meetings and on the House floor?
Nope.
Democratic lawmakers found out from a local news report about Lewis’ diagnosis on Wednesday—a full week after Lewis received his test results.
Democrats also learned Wednesday of the handful of Republicans who’d been in self-quarantine since Lewis’ positive COVID-19 test result because of exposure or potential exposure.
Over the course of the previous two weeks, the Pennsylvania legislature met for votes six times and held more than 15 committee meetings.
Democrats are trying to figure out which ones Lewis attended as they assess just how much danger Republicans placed them in by circulating news of Lewis’ extremely contagious illness only within members of their own party.
Weird how lawmakers of only his own party learned of this risk to their health and lives.
Democratic lawmakers are, understandably, pretty livid about the situation, seeing as their GOP counterparts had a week to stake steps to protect themselves and their families based on their potential exposure while Democrats spent that week in the dark.
Oh, and those weeks Lewis may have been infected and contagious but asymptomatic?
… where, by the by, four of the justices are GOP appointees and three are Democratic nominees elected in nonpartisan elections (though the court is generally known to frequently defy partisan backgrounds in its rulings).
Initial proposals include ensuring more police officers live in the areas they serve, changes to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and further empowering the state attorney general to intervene in police-involved deaths.
The proposals will take more concrete shape over the coming weeks and are expected to be considered at the June 12 special session.
Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. Thanks for hanging in! And for being you!
I mean, you’re the best you. No one else is capable of being you.
I actually gave it a shot once, and I sucked at it.
So take good care of you. Things are tough, but we need you.
And that care can take a lot of forms. Only you know what’s right for you.
Take a walk in the woods. Or to the end of the block. Or take a break from moving around and sit a spell. Wear something comfy. Set your pants on fire.
Because PANdemic sounds an awful lot like PANTSdemic, and you just can’t be too careful.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015