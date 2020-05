Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 02:18 Hits: 3

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) on May 28 warned government partners and private companies about a Russian hacking operation that it says uses a special intrusion technique to target operating systems often used to manage computer infrastructure.

