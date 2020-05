Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 01:22 Hits: 3

by Erik Nelson, Dalhousie University It is often thought that humans are different from other animals in some fundamental way that makes us unique, or even more advanced than other…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/animals-that-can-do-math-understand-more-language-than-we-think/