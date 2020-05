Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 06:46 Hits: 3

Angry crowds set a police precinct on fire as protests continue over the police killing of a handcuffed black man. The Minnesota governor has called on the national guard and a local emergency has been declared.

