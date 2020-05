Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 07:33 Hits: 3

Brazil registered a new record in Covid-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24-hour period, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200529-brazil-sees-record-number-of-covid-19-cases-more-than-1-000-deaths-in-24-hours