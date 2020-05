Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 08:36 Hits: 4

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to lift an obligatory 14-day quarantine from June 1 for travellers from most European Union countries, but not those states with the biggest coronavirus outbreaks, a senior health official said on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/29/bulgaria-to-end-quarantine-on-travel-from-most-of-eu