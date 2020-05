Category: World Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 08:06 Hits: 3

As the world enters a new decade, research and development into artificial intelligence and its many applications are barreling forward, and nowhere more so than in China. Although popular narratives tend to focus on the threats posed by AI, the truth is that many of the technology's dangers have been overhyped, and its promises neglected.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/state-of-ai-by-kai-fu-lee-2020-05