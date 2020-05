Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:13 Hits: 0

Germany's Foreign Ministry has threatened EU sanctions against "those responsible" for a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament, including a Russian national as a diplomatic dispute between the two countries intensifies.

