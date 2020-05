Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:19 Hits: 0

Prosecutors in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, say they have closed the investigation into the mysterious death of a prominent Kazakh civil rights activist who died while in custody, in a case that sparked protests across the Central Asian nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/prosecutors-close-case-in-mysterious-death-of-kazakh-activist/30639903.html