Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:50 Hits: 4

The United States has blacklisted Amir Zukic, a former member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s lower house of parliament accused of involvement in "significant corruption” in the Balkan country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-blacklists-bosnian-politician-over-involvement-in-significant-corruption/30640340.html