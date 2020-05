Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:14 Hits: 0

Wilson Leung, a Hong Kong barrister, told DW that pro-democracy activists fear being prosecuted under Beijing's proposed 'national security law,' adding that the future of free speech is very uncertain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-is-being-robbed-of-its-rights/a-53605141?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf