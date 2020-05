Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:14 Hits: 0

France on Thursday announced the long-awaited nationwide reopening of bars, restaurants and cafes from June 2, albeit with restrictions, and lifted limitations on domestic travel in time for the summer holidays.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200528-live-french-pm-philippe-unveils-second-phase-in-lifting-of-covid-19-lockdown