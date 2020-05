Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:18 Hits: 0

LONDON: British police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings may have breached coronavirus lockdown rules by driving 26 miles to a castle with his wife and son though they said they would take no further action. Cummings, the campaigner who helped deliver the 2016 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-police-say-pm-adviser-cummings-might-have-made--minor--breach-of-lockdown-12780194