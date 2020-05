Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:22 Hits: 0

Rezaul Islam wades through waist-high water, a sack of rice on his head salvaged from what remains of his home, a week after a cyclone savaged Bangladesh and eastern India.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/floods-and-tears-in-bangladesh-a-week-after-cyclone-12780302