Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:12 Hits: 3

How do parents keep kids learning and playing with words, even as online classes end? The Young People’s Poet Laureate has some ideas.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2020/0528/Q-A-with-poet-Naomi-Shihab-Nye?icid=rss