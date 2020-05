Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:58 Hits: 0

Although worries about Russian disinformation are not unfounded, they have steadily grown into an unhealthy obsession in the United States and other Western democracies. When absolutely everything is blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has little reason not to continue misbehaving.

