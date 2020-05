Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:45 Hits: 0

Neither confronting a threat that doesn’t respect borders nor safeguarding an economy that is deeply integrated with the rest of the world can be done alone. Yet it remains far from clear that the US will subordinate its geopolitical rivalry with China to these vital objectives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-19-depression-us-china-cooperation-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2020-05