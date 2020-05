Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:03 Hits: 4

Tajikistan's Border Guarding Directorate has accused Kyrgyzstan of "attempting to destabilize" the situation at a disputed segment of the border between the two Central Asian nations after fresh clashes in recent days.

