Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 19:00 Hits: 2

Right now there is an online Twitter battle between California’s Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell. Swalwell is winning,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/show-us-the-flynn-tapes-rep-eric-swalwell-destroys-trumps-ex-intel-chief-in-epic-twitter-clash/