Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 19:29 Hits: 2

In recent weeks, Democratic strategists have been encouraged not only by polls showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden (the presumptive Democratic nominee) but by signs Democrats…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/republican-operatives-fear-trump-is-dead-in-the-water-and-will-sink-vulnerable-gop-senators-report/