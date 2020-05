Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:38 Hits: 2

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has admitted the country faces major challenges. It is struggling to keep its economic growth up. DW's Dang Yuang argues that one-party rule is not tenable if the problems continue.

