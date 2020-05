Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:03 Hits: 2

The International Criminal Court on Thursday said former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under conditions following his acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 people.

