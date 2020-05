Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:19 Hits: 1

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s highest appeals court on Thursday (May 28) dismissed a request by the former chief prosecutor to review the parole granted to an Australian convicted of murder in 2009, meaning he is now free to leave the country. Jock Palfreeman, who served 11 years of a 20-year sentence for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australian-jailed-2007-murder-bulgaria-free-return-home-12780692