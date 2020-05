Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:15 Hits: 2

Once again, new economic readings from the World Bank's International Comparison Program have fed into the long-going debate over whether China is surpassing the United States as an economic and financial power. And once again, the answer to that question is a qualified "no."

