Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 08:17 Hits: 3

Seven Afghan soldiers have been killed in an attack in the northern Parwan province that officials blamed on the Taliban -- the first deadly incident since a three-day cease-fire ended.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/seven-afghan-troops-killed-in-first-taliban-attack-since-end-of-cease-fire-/30639189.html