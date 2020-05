Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:02 Hits: 4

Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a draft law introducing the concept of an opposition, legislation that has been dubbed in the media as the “parliamentary opposition” bill and harshly criticized as misleading by the tightly controlled Central Asian nation's political opposition.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-parliament-s-upper-chamber-approves-bill-on-parliamentary-opposition-/30639312.html