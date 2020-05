Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 01:19 Hits: 3

On Memorial Day, as crowds packed Venice Beach in Los Angeles, the state of California experienced its highest one-day total for positive coronavirus cases. According to data compiled by the San Jose Mercury News, there…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/californias-sudden-spike-in-covid-19-is-a-disturbing-warning-for-the-whole-country/