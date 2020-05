Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 03:41 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer operates autonomously from Beijing. Meanwhile, in Congress, proposed sanctions linked to China's repression of Uighur Muslims passed overwhelmingly.

