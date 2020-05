Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 06:31 Hits: 3

The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF showed Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200528-covid-19-pandemic-threatens-to-roll-back-years-of-progress-in-reducing-child-poverty