Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 08:05 Hits: 3

Turkey begun operating intercity trains on Thursday after a two-month gap, as it gradually eases coronavirus curbs in a bid to restore normal life and reopen an economy facing the threat of recession.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-resumes-intercity-train-services-as-coronavirus-curbs-ease-12778972