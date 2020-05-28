Disney World wants to reopen in mid-July with masks, temperature checks, and no fireworks

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

As we adjust to living during a global pandemic, many people are putting off any travel that is not absolutely essential, including vacations. Disney World, however, is apparently planning a phased reopening of its theme park based in Orlando, Florida, come July, as reported by BuzzFeed News. According to senior vice president of operations Jim McPhee, both the Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom parks are set to reopen on July 11. The Hollywood Studios and Epcot parks will reopen shortly after that on July 15. Disneyland in California is still closed.

Most people who are familiar with Disney know that in addition to family-friendly activities, character meet-and-greets, and rides, trips can often involve lots of crowds, long lines, and close quarters. With the novel coronavirus, however, a lot of that is set to change.

According to McPhee, who presented the plan to the Orange County (Florida) Economic Recovery Task Force, employees and guests will have to wear face coverings. They will also have to submit to having their temperature screened before entering the parks. Disney World is also skewing toward mobile options for ordering food in the parks.

In order to enter the parks, guests will have to make a reservation instead of buying a pass in person on the day of their visit. The overall capacity of the parks will be reduced in order for people to maintain social distancing, though by what amount is still unclear. McPhee suggested that Disney might have “relaxation” zones where guests will be permitted to remove their masks, and that “social distancing squads” of workers will be around to remind guests of rules.

Disney World is “temporarily” suspending fireworks, parades, and “other events that create crowds.” Meet-and-greets between guests and characters are similarly suspended.

Will guests go? It’s hard to say. As Tim Cumings, who had planned a trip for his family, told the Orlando Sentinel: “You go to Disney for those experiences. They’re going to expect us to pay the full rate? It doesn’t jive. I would cancel my vacation.”

In speaking to The New York Timeson the phone, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said of the reopen: “We’re going slow because we want to make constant progress and not have to backtrack. The risk is going too far, too fast.” Chapek added some additional clarification to the Times, including that seats will be left empty on rides to help with social distancing between guests.

As my colleague Aysha Qamar previously reported, Disney Springs began reopening on May 20. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that theme parks will need to get approval from the county before he will sign off on their reopening schedules.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1948006