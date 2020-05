Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 14:09 Hits: 3

Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic, but COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown has led to a huge rise in the nation's plastic waste. Food delivery emerged as a big contributor to the problem.

