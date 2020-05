Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 15:04 Hits: 3

A minute's silence was held in Spain to commence the mourning process, with both the Spanish king and the prime minister keen to pay their respects. The country has suffered more than 27,000 deaths from COVID-19.

