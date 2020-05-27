Migrants forced to stay in Cyprus camp despite easing of Covd-19 lockdown

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 13:12 Hits: 3

At the beginning of March, authorities closed the gates of a first reception centre for migrants in Cyprus, not letting people in or out. The Pournara camp in Kokkinotrimithia was initially built to host up to 350 asylum seekers for a maximum of 72 hours, but there are now 771 people living behind its fences – some of whom have been there for four months. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to people living inside the camp, who are pleading with authorities to let them leave and denouncing the poor living conditions there.

