Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 15:15 Hits: 3

The second round of French municipal elections will be held on June 28, three and a half months after the first round. Covid-19 health sanctions mean that candidates still in contention will have to campaign without meeting voters, who are themselves encouraged to vote by proxy or to wear masks in the voting booth.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200527-telephone-lobbying-and-proxy-voting-an-unusual-second-round-for-france-s-municipal-elections